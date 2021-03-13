KENORA – Our weekly political update with Eric Melillo for the week of March 7-12 2021.

We update on issues in the House of Commons, COVID-19 and more.

Dear Constituents,

The House was in session last week, and Conservatives made significant progress for tourism and other hard-hit sectors.

Defending Women’s Rights

On Monday, I joined my Conservative colleagues in commemorating International Women’s Day, in recognition of the ongoing fight for women’s rights and of the invaluable contributions women make to our society.

This year, the issue of sexual misconduct in the military – and allegations of a cover-up by the government – weighed heavily upon us all. The brave women of Canada’s Armed Forces deserve better, and we are fighting for reforms to better protect those who have served our country.

Standing with firearm owners

On Tuesday, I delivered a speech in the House of Commons in protest of the Liberal government’s gun confiscation scheme. Later in the week, I called out the government for their hypocrisy, asking why they criminalizing law-abiding firearm owners while voting against tougher penalties for criminals and smugglers.

Firearms are part of our way of life in northern and rural Canada. I will always support responsible firearm owners who have been unfairly targeted by this government.

Support for tourism

On Wednesday, the House of Commons passed a Conservative motion calling for sector-specific supports for businesses and workers most impacted by COVID-19, including airlines and the tourism and hospitality industry.

Tourism and hospitality businesses in the Kenora region have been hit very hard, as have small airlines serving remote communities; help is needed to protect jobs and preserve services.

I was proud to vote in favour of this motion, and was glad to see it pass despite the Liberals voting against.

Preserving accessibility for the visually impaired

I’m joining Canadians with disabilities in calling for the government to restore funding for accessible books.

The Liberal government is planning to cut funding for accessible book production, which will reduce the freedom of choice for Canadians with visual and print disabilities. I’m urging them to reverse this senseless decision and ensure books will continue to be accessible for all.

Working For You

My staff will be on-hand to help with passport applications on March 16th in Dryden and March 17th in Kenora. In order to remain COVID-safe, we can accommodate two people at a time; please call to make an appointment.

As always, if there is anything my office can assist you with, or if you would like to arrange a meeting, please call me at 807-223-2182 (Dryden) or 807-468-2170 (Kenora), or contact me by email at eric.melillo@parl.gc.ca.

Sincerely,

Eric Melillo

Member of Parliament