The obsession brides have with makeup is something everyone is well aware of. After all, they want everything to be perfect on their D-Day. Be it their outfit, hair or makeup, they put in their best to get that dreamy look. And why not? The wedding day comes once in a lifetime, hence it is pretty much justified that perfect makeup is what they need to look the best. Many have a notion that bridal makeup is easy. It is not. Bridal makeup is different from the everyday makeup routine, and it needs to be done precisely and with proper care. One of the profound names who has raised the bar high in the makeup industry is Reshu Malhotra, a beauty blogger and a professional makeup artist based in Dubai.

Knowing and understanding the complexity of makeup in detail, Reshu has had done makeovers of various women in her splendid career. Among an array of makeup styles, bridal makeup remains a favourite one of Reshu. With extra attention to bridal makeup, the MUA suggests some do’s and dont’s for all the brides. The first and foremost thing every woman should do irrespective of applying makeup for a wedding or any other occasion is to have a thorough skincare routine. “The more you take care of your skin, the more it will glow. If you manage to look flawless without makeup, imagine what wonders makeup can do”, said the makeup artist.

The beauty blogger further reveals that dry and flaky skin is a problem every person has. To get rid of it, she suggests that the skin should be moisturized timely by applying moisturiser. “It is a very basic skincare hack every bride should imbibe in her daily life”, reveals Reshu. Applying foundation is yet another important aspect of a bridal’s makeup. But it needs to be understood which foundation shade would be best suited as per the skin tone of the person. Adding to it, Reshu explained that any discolouration or pigmentation should be colour corrected so that the foundation applied can be in its original form.

When asked about the eye-makeup, Reshu Malhotra suggests that an eye shadow primer should be used for long-lasting eye makeup. “Please keep in mind if there is any inflammation or skin rash because of the usage of any makeup product, you should stop using it immediately”, stated Malhotra. For the makeup of brows, the MUA strictly says to not use anything black as it might look artificial and fake. Last but not the least, Reshu believes in keeping the look simple and subtle. “Never overdo your makeup as there are chances that you welcome disaster by using excessive makeup products”, concluded Malhotra.

Moreover, the celebrated name in the beauty industry has worked with the likes of Jacqueline Fernandez, Urvashi Rautela, Ileana D’Cruz, Divya Khosla Kumar, Kalki Koechlin, Shriya Saran and other influential names. Learning the art of makeup from the best institutions like The London Makeup School, Esmod Dubai and Makeup For Ever, Reshu Malhotra now educates her students who aspire to make a career in the beauty industry. The makeup artist has her beauty studio in Dubai called ‘The Artist Beauty Lounge’ which is running successfully in Dubai for the last six years. Reshu’s further plan is to expand her work and launch an exclusive collection of beauty products and incorporate a makeup academy for all the budding makeup artists.