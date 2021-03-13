Sioux Lookout, ON – As the Province of Ontario moves the region to the “Red – Control” Zone on Monday, March 15, 2021 at 12:01 am, for a minimum two-week period (or at least until March 29th), the Municipality of Sioux Lookout is following the guidance provided by the Northwestern Health Unit on what measures need to be taken for everyone’s safety.

The Municipality would like to inform residents of the following changes to its operations, effective 12:01 a.m. Monday, March 15, 2021:

The Memorial Arena will be closed for the season and the ice will be taken out

The Outdoor rinks will be closed for the season.

The Gym will be closed to all users and user groups for the duration of time we are in the “Red –Control” Zone.

The Fitness Centre will remain OPEN, with the following restrictions o three meters of separation is required in classes or areas with weights and exercise equipment

o two meters apart everywhere else

o pre-booking times will be required, by calling 737-1994

o name and contact information will be required, for contact tracing

The Airport Terminal and Administration Buildings will remain OPEN.

The Hidden Lake Landfill Site (Dump) will remain OPEN.

Biidaaban and Sioux Mountain Children’s Centres will remain OPEN. All other Municipal facilities will remain open to walk-in traffic; however, in-person meetings with staff will require pre-booking a meeting time and successfully completing a COVID screening before entry. Appointments are not required for short visits, for example, to pay a bill, but all visitors must self- screen prior to entering any Municipal facility. Please remember to follow these measures while we’re in the “Red – Control” Zone:

Always stay home if you have symptoms

Physically distance, by staying two meters apart from people you don’t live with

Wear a mask or face covering in indoor public spaces

Limit close contact to members of your household and stay at least two meters apart from everyone else

Do not visit any other household or allow visitors in your home. If you live alone, you can have close contact with only one other household

 Only go out for essential reasons, such as work, school, groceries, pharmacy, health care, helping vulnerable people, or exercise and physical activity

Staff will continue to monitor and respond to inquiries and concerns from the public.