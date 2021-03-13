EDMONTON – SPORTS – Connor McDavid had a goal and two assists, becoming the first player to reach 50 points this season, and lead the Edmonton Oilers over the Ottawa Senators 6-2 in the lone game in the NHL Canadian Division Friday night.

McDavid is leading the NHL with 51 points (17 goals, 34 assists) in 29 games.

Only five players in the past 25 years — Mario Lemieux, Jaromir Jagr, Sidney Crosby, Peter Forsberg and Ron Francis — have reached 50 points in fewer games.

Leon Draisaitl, Tyson Barrie and Tyler Ennis each had a goal and an assist, and Mike Smith made 23 saves for Edmonton (18-11-0), which swept the three-game series and has won seven games against Ottawa this season.

“It doesn’t matter who you’re playing, it’s not easy to beat them three times, so credit to our group,” says McDavid. “I think it’s good for everyone to get involved offensively.”

With files from NHL.com