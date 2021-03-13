Thunder Bay – WEATHER – Welcome to the weekend. There are no weather alerts or warnings in effect for western or Northern Ontario this morning. The provincial hot spot at 07:00 EST is Fort Frances at -0.07 degrees.



Thunder Bay Weather Outlook

It is -11 this morning in the city in the shadow of the Sleeping Giant, as we head to a high predicted of +8 under clear skies. Winds will becoming west 30 km/h gusting to 50 this morning.

Tonight, clear skies are going to continue. However they will become partly cloudy near midnight. Wind northwest 20 km/h becoming light early this evening. Low -10. Wind chill -14 overnight.

Greenstone – Geraldton Weather Outlook

It is -6 in Geraldton to start your Saturday. Skies are mainly cloudy, and there is a 30 percent chance of snow flurries early this morning. Skies will start clearing near noon with the wind becoming northwest 30 km/h gusting to 50 this morning. High +6. Wind chill minus 12 this morning.

Tonight, we are calling for a few flurries ending near midnight then cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow flurries. Local blowing snow this evening with amounts of up to two centimetres. Winds will be from the north at 30 km/h gusting to 50. Low -17. Wind chill -25 overnight.

Marten Falls Weather Outlook

It is -9 to start the day for our friends in Marten Falls headed to a high of zero. The forecast is calling for periods of snow with amounts of up to two centimetres expected. Winds will become northwest 30 km/h gusting to 50 this morning. Wind chill -15 this morning.

Tonight will see those periods of light snow ending by evening and then mainly cloudy skies, with a 40 percent chance of additional snow flurries. Winds will be from the northwest 30 km/h gusting to 50. Low overnight will be -23. Wind chill -13 this evening and -33 overnight.

Dryden Weather Outlook

It is -3 this morning in Dryden headed to a snow melting +8. Skies are clearing. Winds will become northwest 30 km/h gusting to 50 this morning. Wind chill -7 this morning.

Tonight will see clear skies. Winds will be north at 20 km/h. Low -15. Wind chill -18 overnight.