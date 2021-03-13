43 New Cases of COVID-19 in TBDHU Region – 446 Active Cases

COVID-19 Update

Thunder Bay – COVID-19 Update – Thunder Bay District Health Unit (TBDHU) is reporting 43 (forty) new COVID-19 cases in residents in the TBDHU Region.

Current active cases in the district is at 446.

  • 20 Household Contact
  • 7 Close Contact
  • 1 Walford Retirement Home Outbreak
  • 8 No known exposure
  • 7 Pending

Case Breakdown

  • 39 Thunder Bay and Surrounding Communities
  • 3 First Nation Communities
  • 1 District Communities

    • Thirty-two cases have been resolved.

    There is one additional person in hospital. There are 36 persons hospitalized with the virus, and 9 are in intensive care.

    Ontario Case Overview

    Ontario is reporting 1,468 cases of COVID-19. There are 381 new cases in Toronto, 226 in Peel and 168 in York Region.

