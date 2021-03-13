Thunder Bay – COVID-19 Update – Thunder Bay District Health Unit (TBDHU) is reporting 43 (forty) new COVID-19 cases in residents in the TBDHU Region.
Current active cases in the district is at 446.
- 20 Household Contact
- 7 Close Contact
- 1 Walford Retirement Home Outbreak
- 8 No known exposure
- 7 Pending
Case Breakdown
- 39 Thunder Bay and Surrounding Communities
- 3 First Nation Communities
- 1 District Communities
Thirty-two cases have been resolved.
There is one additional person in hospital. There are 36 persons hospitalized with the virus, and 9 are in intensive care.
Ontario Case Overview
Ontario is reporting 1,468 cases of COVID-19. There are 381 new cases in Toronto, 226 in Peel and 168 in York Region.