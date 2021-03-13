Thunder Bay – COVID-19 Update – Thunder Bay District Health Unit (TBDHU) is reporting 43 (forty) new COVID-19 cases in residents in the TBDHU Region.

Current active cases in the district is at 446.

39 Thunder Bay and Surrounding Communities

3 First Nation Communities

1 District Communities

Thirty-two cases have been resolved.

There is one additional person in hospital. There are 36 persons hospitalized with the virus, and 9 are in intensive care.

Ontario Case Overview

Ontario is reporting 1,468 cases of COVID-19. There are 381 new cases in Toronto, 226 in Peel and 168 in York Region.