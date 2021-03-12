Thunder Bay – NEWS – Thunder Bay Police have charged a Thunder Bay man with various offences relating to an ongoing historic sexual assault investigation involving youth victims.

In a media release, TBPS state that Wayne Edward GILBERDS, 63, of Thunder Bay was arrested by members of the Thunder Bay Police Service on Thursday, March 11, 2021. He has been released from custody with conditions and has a future court appearance date of June 1, 2021.

The Thunder Bay Police Service became aware in 2017 of sexual assault incidents against youths having taken place in the city in the 1970s and 1980s.

An investigation by members of the Criminal Investigations Branch identified four victims, both males and females, between the ages of six and 14 years old. Incidents took place between 1973 and 1982.

The accused was known to his victims through the East End Boys and Girls Club, commonly known at the time of these incidents as The Wayside Club.

WAYNE EDWARD GILBERDS is charged with:

• Indecent Assault on a Male X2

• Indecent Assault on a Female X2

• Sexual Intercourse with Female under 14 years X2

The investigation remains ongoing and police continue to seek other potential victims and witnesses.

If you have information that could assist this investigation please call police at 807-684-1200 or call Crime Stopper at 1-800-222-8477, online at www.p3tips.com.