KENORA – COVID-19 Update – The Government of Ontario announced that the Northwestern Health Unit (NWHU) area will be moving to the Red–Control level of the COVID-19 Response Framework as of March 15, 2021 at 12:01 a.m.

There has been an increase in cases across the region and the health unit urges residents to take immediate action to stop the spread of the virus.

“We are one level away from Grey-Shutdown. This is the time for residents to take public health measures seriously. Do not gather indoors with anyone that you do not live with. Stay 2 metres from those not within your household,” says Dr. Kit Young Hoon, Medical Officer of Health at NWHU. “If you have even one symptom of COVID-19, get tested and stay home. Your family members must also stay home until you have your test results back,” Dr. Kit Young Hoon continued.

The Red-Control level adds additional restrictions that affect the public, businesses, and organizations. Some of the new restrictions include:

• Indoor gathering limit of 5 people

• Outdoor gathering limit of 25 people

• Residents must only go out for essential reasons (work, school, essential shopping, health

care, exercise)

• Some businesses and facilities must actively screen customers

• Restaurants must have a limit of 10 customers inside and a maximum of 4 people per

table

• Services requiring the removal of face coverings will not be permitted at personal service

establishments

• Organized recreational team sports must not be practised or played, with the exception

of training sessions for team members. Training sessions are limited to 10 people indoors and 25 people outdoors, and must not include games/scrimmages. All training session drills/activities must allow for physical distancing of at least 2m between individuals.