Canadiens Burnt by Flames

CALGARY – SPORTS – The Calgary Flames won in Darryl Sutter’s debut as coach, 2-1 against the Montreal Canadiens at Scotiabank Saddledome on Thursday.

Sutter, who replaced Geoff Ward on March 4, is in his second tenure with the Flames. He was 107-73-15 with 15 ties in three seasons as their coach from 2002-06, including advancing to the Stanley Cup Final in 2004, and was their general manager from 2003-10.

“Every win … there’s lots of them,” Sutter said. “They’re all the same. You take it and get ready for the next one.”

Maple Leafs vs Winnipeg Jets



TORONTO – SPORTS – The Toronto Maple Leafs broke their mini-slump with a in in overtime to defeat the Winnipeg Jets on Thursday night. Auston Matthews scored 59 seconds into overtime to put away the game and chalk up more points for the Leafs in the 4-3 win.

Matthews took a pass from Morgan Rielly and shot over Connor Hellebuyck’s glove for his NHL-leading 21st goal.

“I just tried to sell shot and take it to the backhand and tried to find some open net,” Matthews said.

Mitchell Marner said, “That’s a difficult goal for a lot of people but it’s not difficult for Auston. I’ve seen him pull it off a lot of times, so I think nobody’s really surprised by it.”