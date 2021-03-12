Thunder Bay – MISSING – Thunder Bay Police Service request public assistance in locating missing person Cassie Kakegamic, an 11-year-old girl.

Cassie was last seen on Thursday, March 11, 2021 at approximately 6:00 am in the area of the 300 block of University Drive.

Cassie is an Indigenous female. She is 4’11” tall, about 90 lbs, with a thin build, light complexion, long straight black hair and brown eyes.

It is believed she was wearing a dark green 3/4 length jacket with a brown fur rimmed hood and light brown boots with fur around the top of the boot.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Cassie Kakegamic is asked to contact the Thunder Bay Police Service at 684-1200 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online at www.p3tips.com.