Thunder Bay – WEATHER – It is a chilly 29.2°C in Muskrat Dam this morning, making the northern community Ontario’s cold spot for today. Overall we are expecting fairly moderate conditions across the region for Friday.

There are no weather alerts or warnings in effect for the region for Friday.

Thunder Bay Weather Outlook

It is -10 in Thunder Bay under clear skies, with winds making it feel more like -19 to start the day. For Friday, winds will be northwest 30 km/h gusting to 50. A daytime high of -3 is expected.

Tonight will see clear skies to start the evening. It will start to get cloudy during the evening. Winds will be northwest 20 km/h becoming light early this evening. Low overnight -10. Wind chill -10 this evening and -15 overnight.

Greenstone – Geraldton Weather Outlook

It is -17 to start the morning in Geraldton under mainly cloudy skies. There is a 40 percent chance of snow flurries this morning. Skies will start clearing this afternoon. Wind northwest 30 km/h gusting to 50. High -8. Wind chill -30 this morning and -15 this afternoon.

Tonight will see increasing cloudiness by early this evening. There is a 40 percent chance of snow flurries overnight. Wind northwest 20 km/h becoming light early this evening. Low -13 with temperature rising to -5 by morning. Wind chill -20 this evening.

Sioux Lookout Weather Outlook

It is -16 this morning with a wind chill value of -16 in Sioux Lookout this morning. We are expecting sunny skies for Friday with winds from the northwest at 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light this morning. High of -3 for Friday. Wind chill -29 this morning and -8 this afternoon. Risk of frostbite.

Tonight, we are calling for mainly cloudy skies with winds of up to 15 km/h. Low overnight of -5. Wind chill near -11.

Kenora and Lake of the Woods Weather Outlook

It is -15 this morning in Kenora on the way to a high for Friday of -1. Winds will becoming southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 early this afternoon. The wind chill is -24 this morning and -7 this afternoon.

Tonight, the weather service is calling for a few clouds. Wind southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light early this evening. Temperature steady near -1. Wind chill -7 this evening.