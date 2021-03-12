March 12, 2021 – 82 New COVID-19 in Thunder Bay District.

COVID Update

Thunder Bay – COVID-19 Update – The Thunder Bay District Health Unit (TBDHU) is reporting 82 (eighty-two) new COVID-19 cases in residents in the TBDHU Region. The total number of current active cases is 435.

70 cases were resolved in the past 24 hours.

Case Breakdown for TBDHU

  • 20 Household Contact
  • 22 Close Contact
  • 14 Walford Retirement Home Outbreak
  • 13 No Known Exposure
  • 13 Unknown

    • Ontario COVID-19 Cases

    Ontario is reporting 1,371 cases of COVID-19 today. There are 371 cases in Toronto, 225 new cases in Peel, 111 cases in York Region and 109 cases of the virus in Hamilton.

    18 more people have died as a result of COVID-19. This brings Ontario’s COVID-19 death toll to 7,127 people.