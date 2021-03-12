Thunder Bay – COVID-19 Update – The Thunder Bay District Health Unit (TBDHU) is reporting 82 (eighty-two) new COVID-19 cases in residents in the TBDHU Region. The total number of current active cases is 435.
70 cases were resolved in the past 24 hours.
Case Breakdown for TBDHU
- 20 Household Contact
- 22 Close Contact
- 14 Walford Retirement Home Outbreak
- 13 No Known Exposure
- 13 Unknown
Ontario COVID-19 Cases
Ontario is reporting 1,371 cases of COVID-19 today. There are 371 cases in Toronto, 225 new cases in Peel, 111 cases in York Region and 109 cases of the virus in Hamilton.
18 more people have died as a result of COVID-19. This brings Ontario’s COVID-19 death toll to 7,127 people.