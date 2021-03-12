In this day and age, Instagram rules the world. It paves the way for artists to reach the furthest reaches of the world, for businesses to expand their brand and for people to share their talents. The backbone of Instagram and what makes it thrive in comparison to other social media apps is the number of followers an account has. It serves as social proof for an audience and encourages potential followers to buy into the narrative you are pushing forward on your account.

As many individuals have been on Instagram for years, it can be intimidating as a newcomer starting off and you might know how to grow your followers count. Fret not, for there are many steps that can be taken to build a following for your Instagram account. Here are a few of the best ways to use Instagram to get more followers for you or your company.

Be Active

It is very easy for an account to become irrelevant when it is inactive as there are so many existing users on the platform. What makes your account stand out in the masses of wannabe look-alikes that plague the entire platform? That’s an important question you need to ask yourself before you aim to increase your following. An amazing way to start getting traction on your post is by following similar accounts and interacting with their posts, or even using a growth service to get active Instagram followers. Don’t spam the comment section – just appreciate others in an authentic and wholehearted manner.

It is also imperative that you post consistently and, if possible, you should aim to post multiple times daily. Use the analytical tools provided to you on Instagram to predict when different people are online and at which times.

Have a strategy

Using Instagram with no game plan or strategy is a bad idea rooted in failure. A good Instagram strategy is important and requires a few elements in order for it to be successful. The first is knowing your target audience. Who do you want to follow your account and why? What kind of people are you trying to reach? Secondly, you need to know your demographics. Where do your followers stay? How old are they? What time are they usually awake and on social media? It’s also important that you know what your brand voice is and what kind of content you will be posting. Take time to experiment with different types of captions and tones and see what draws people in more. Although, be cautious and experiment in moderation. Once you’ve found what works best to increase how many followers you have , stick to it as consistency works well in the long term. Having a a strategy is the best way to fight against the odds placed in front of new accounts starting out on Instagram.

Use all forms of content, especially reels

Instagram is an all-in-one app that allows users to post in various picture and video formats. A new feautre which is their most popular by far is called “reels” which are short form 30 second videos similar to that of a well-known application called TikTok. The reach on Instagram reels is extremely high with thousands watching hours of reels in one sitting and the greatest thing about it is that it’s easy to create and upload. They are popular because of the potential to go viral and the fact that all accounts are displayed, not just the accounts you follow. This gives you global reach on an existing market that has an existing pool of billions of people. If you don’t already use reels, you definitely should because it’s a guaranteed method of obtaining exposure for your account.

Eventually, once your following has grown to a substantial amount your desire to pursue greater ventures can be fulfilled without the fear of losing traction. You will be able to diversify your account to attract more users while sticking to your original brand. It will also give you the courage needed when pursuing job opportunities with the knowledge of the amount of reach you have. Do not be disheartened by your lack of initial following or the fact that you only have a thousand followers. The best place to start from is from the ground going up. On your journey to increasing your followers, all you need to do is be active, have a strategy, and use all forms of content provided to you on Instagram.