The world has witnessed, time and again, the havoc that our own actions cause. We keep on piling plastics, using toxic chemicals, cutting down trees, polluting water bodies, and so on – the list is endless. The COVID-19, however, has opened the eyes this time for those who want to accept it. Some of us are still in denial or in the victim mode, while some others have taken it upon themselves to bring the change. Justin Kimbrough is a young entrepreneur who is handling several beneficial businesses and learning new skills. He and his friends often discussed the atrocities that go on in the name of producing energy. Justin took it on himself to find a way to generate clean energy.

A driven, self-motivated environment enthusiast, Justin has finally found an answer with his upcoming clean energy project. ‘Save Our Earth’ is a company that is actively working towards protecting the planet. This venture by Justin produces clean energy through the groundbreaking process of solar ponds, a system that harvests energy directly from the sun by using giant 5-acre ponds. These ponds are prepped in a way that the natural heat from the sunlight gets trapped in the salt layer. This brilliant initiative is gaining momentum as more and more people are coming forward to participate in it. A responsible community is rising to help transform the earth into a safer, cleaner, and healthier place for all.

Justin Kimbrough is a staunch environmentalist. He is a believer in doing what he preaches. He loves traveling, meeting new people, and spreading awareness about saving our earth. He has always been vehement about helping people. His idea of starting the clean energy project is a successful step in the right direction. His life as an entrepreneur is exciting and active with meaningful projects. He shares, “I have always been passionate about being my own boss. There is so much I can achieve with my time. In my free time, I teach my team members the importance of network-building as an entrepreneur.”

Justin owns several businesses, but as an entrepreneur, his goal stands the same. “All my enterprises aim at making the earth a better place. That is how it is always going to be. It is my responsibility,” he says. Commenting on his future projects, Justin shares he has several eco-friendly plans that are in motion. He hopes to inspire the younger generation to adopt a sustainable lifestyle.