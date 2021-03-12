HEARST – The James Bay Detachments of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have advised that Highway 11 is closed in both directions from Kapuskasing to Longlac due to poor weather conditions.

Further information will be released as it becomes available.

For road closure information and updates, visit the Ontario Ministry of Transportation website at Ontario.ca/511 , twitter @511Ontario or call 511 for updates regarding winter road conditions, construction reports, road closures, traffic reports, traffic cameras and interactive mapping.