FWFN Enacts 10 PM to 8 AM Curfew

Fort William First Nation – COVID-19 Update – On Wednesday March 10th, 2021, by Band Council Resolution, the Fort William First Nation Chief and Council declared a State of Emergency.

Effective immediately, a public curfew will be enacted in Fort William First Nation from 10:00 pm to 8:00 am daily.

This will keep most people indoors so as to limit community spread of COVID-19, with the exception of community member employment, essential services or medial needs.

Curfew will remain in effect until such time as Chief and Council see an improvement in public health.

Cases of COVID 19 have spread to Fort William First Nation. Our Pandemic Response Team Members including health staff, Anishinabek Police Service are quickly becoming overwhelmed and impacted by the spread of COVID-19 Virus.

The community has many vulnerable persons- elders, persons immune compromised, those affected by mental health and addictions. The crowded living conditions of multiple families living together has created conditions for greater community spread of the virus. There is limited health staff and infrastructure in the First Nation to support community members.

The State of Emergency includes:

Requesting support from the Federal and Provincial Government, along with Regional and Health Bodies to help address the COVID-19 pandemic.

Requesting that there be mass testing and tracing done in First Nation and surrounding region.

Requesting that an isolation shelter with staff be established in the First Nation or the City of Thunder Bay.

Requesting from the federal and provincial government to include Fort William First Nation in the priority communities receiving the COVID-19 Vaccine and related resources as soon as possible.

Fort William First Nation asking for additional police funding support to the Anishinabek Police Service.

Those impacted by the state of emergency orders are asked to contact the FWFN COVID-19 hotline at 807.698.0415 or email covid19@fwfn.com.

Further Information regarding COVID-19 pertaining to the First Nation is available on our website under COVID-19 Action Plan, www.fwfn.com/covid-action-plan/