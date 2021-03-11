You may be moving to a new country for work on a short-term or long-term basis, but without the right preparation, you can become isolated very quickly. Moving for work is a great opportunity if you let yourself enjoy it and prepare accordingly. Every city and every country has its beauty, a beauty which might be dampened by bad news or your own preconceptions. Never let your biases take away from the experience. Learn to love where you are being relocated by following this guide.

So long as your employer is handling the legalities of your move, you can take over and use these steps to help you get settled:

1. Get in Touch with Other Ex-pats

It doesn’t matter if these ex-pats don’t work for the same company as you do. Chances are you will find a group online of English-speaking ex-pats in the country you are moving to. Join that group.

There are so many things that you can learn, from what the best areas to move to are, to what to watch out for, to little hints and tips that will make your move infinitely smoother and more enjoyable. The best part, however, is that ex-pat communities can be very close-knit. You could have friends and things to do organized long before you move.

2. Find Your Perfect Home Base

Unless your company is organizing your rental for you and you don’t get a choice, your next step will be to find a place to stay. You can do this in one of two ways. If you are only there for a short period of time, it’s a good idea to find a fully serviced apartment. This will have all the furniture, cleaning services, and more that you will need to be comfortable for the months that you are there.

If you are going there on a more permanent contract, then you may be more comfortable starting out in a hotel and apartment hunting after you land. For example, if you are moving to Nigeria for work on a long-term basis, you’ll want to find out what areas other ex-pats recommend, and then book viewings for some of the great houses for rent in Lagos or Abuja so that you can find a piece that makes you feel comfortable.

3. Make a List of Things to Do And Try Out

It can feel very isolating when relocating for a job, so a good way to feel better about the move is to make a list of things that you want to try and do. Travel guides are your friend here. There’s nothing wrong with acting like a tourist. In fact, it is highly encouraged. By getting out there and exploring your new country beyond just your neighborhood or city can help you get a better feel for the new country you are calling home. Go to that ex-pat group and ask if anyone wants to join you, and you can make friends and enjoy learning more about your new home all at once.