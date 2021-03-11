Stephen Scoggins began his business life sleeping in a friend’s car. So, he knows a thing or two about setbacks and comebacks. “In truth, life has always been a bit of an uphill battle for me,” he says. “Fortunately for me, two people changed my life forever and helped me become the man I am today, and all of the benefits that come with it.”

With his Journey Principles Institute, Stephen helps people master their own lives. He thrives on helping business owners in particular–and he has solid advice for those companies suffering during the pandemic. “In today’s world of marketing, people have gotten so conditioned to it that it’s now background noise in many ways,” explains Stephen. “The only consistent methodology that I have found that has worked is selling the point of view of how your product or service genuinely and authentically solves that problem.”

Like many things, it comes down to how you relate to others. Stephen does that through stories. “I tend to use personal stories of how I can identify with their personal struggles and have been where they are now, he says. “I also have no problem discussing all the things that I tried that did not work, along with how my product or service actually fulfills the need and void.”

Ultimately, it’s about connecting with others more than anything. As Stephen tells business owners, “By coming from a genuine and authentic place (even if it is connected to a product or service), you don’t need to worry about a moral fall. Sell and serve with a clean heart and you will always have a growing customer base.”

Stephen stresses that business owners also focus on building themselves, not just their business. Especially at a moment like this, it’s important for leaders to “set an example of excellence” and be willing to get feedback on their effectiveness from others.

About Stephen Scoggins

Stephen Scoggins is an award-winning successful multi-million-dollar entrepreneur of multiple businesses, a highly sought-after motivational speaker, author of The Journey Principles, and the creator of the proprietary Life Mastery System known as Transform U. He helps others go from stuck to unstoppable in their life and business. Learn more at JourneyPrinciples.com and StephenScoggins.com.