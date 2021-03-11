The global pandemic that has plagued our society in 2020 has begun to slowly evaporate, and travel restrictions are being carefully lifted so our society can function again. LeBron James is on a yacht in the Bahamas after celebrating another NBA championship, and celebrity couples like Jordyn Wood and Karl-Anthony Towns can be seen venturing to exotic island destinations. Nobody is more excited to hear such news other than Saad Alami Rahmouni. The entrepreneur and travel expert owns and operates Luxury Concierge LLC, based out of Miami. Everyone in the hospitality scene knows exactly who Rahmouni is, as he has amassed a clientele base that is solely composed of high society.

Rahmouni first moved to Miami a decade ago, and at the tender age of 15, he already had in-depth knowledge of the hospitality industry, he knew everything from promotion to sales. He quickly gained clients as he was always transparent in his operations, always performed on his promise, and never took advantage of anyone. He takes great pride knowing that he can enhance people’s lives via his business services. Rahmouni has been an industry titan because he is able to establish a terrific relationship with his clients, and he is able to provide his services to them no matter what part of the world they are in. He has attained connections everywhere through his travels, and he is able to provide his clients with proven assurance that they will have a good time no matter where they are.

Rahmouni’s business consists of continuous communication, as he is constantly working to make sure every client is taken care of. Whether that involves procuring a private jet, organizing a yacht party, or calling in a helicopter for dinner plans, he prides himself on being able to deliver quickly, and without any hold-up. From the moment his clients touch down, to the moment their plane takes off, Rahmouni has every minute of their day planned out and accounted for, his customer service is second to none. He makes it a top priority to have trusted sources at the top of every industry, as he knows exactly what his clients want, and he provides them with the very best. His business Rolodex consists of high-end club owners, boat dealers, and 5 Star Michelin restaurant owners. Rahmouni always provides what he can to his business partners, as he knows they will return his generosity, which will help him cater to the standards of his high society clients.

Even though there are still some minor travel restrictions due to the pandemic, this does not hinder Rahmouni in delivering his reputable services. He knows his clients very well and already has planned to reserve more exclusive spaces for their needs in light of the pandemic. Rahmouni has a plethora of affluent clients, and although he rarely looks to take on another, he requires a financial vetting of the prospective client to make sure they are to his standards.