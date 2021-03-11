Thunder Bay – Weather – Snow, and freezing drizzle is in the forecast for Thunder Bay, Nipigon, Geraldton, Greenstone, and points east. There remains a Special Weather Statement for Thunder Bay, and Snowfall warnings for several regions.

Snowfall warning in effect for:

Seine River Village – Mine Centre

Ignace – English River

Savant Lake – Sturgeon Lake

Armstrong – Auden – Wabakimi Park

Beardmore – Jellicoe – Macdiarmid

Gull Bay – Black Sturgeon Lake

Cloud Bay – Dorion

Kakabeka Falls – Whitefish Lake – Arrow Lake

Nipigon – Rossport

Manitouwadge – Hornepayne

Snowfall with total amounts of 10 to 20 cm is expected.

Where: On and near a line approximately from Atikokan to Lake Nipigon to Nakina. This includes the following highways:

-Highway 11 between Shabaqua Corners and Fort Frances

-Highway 11 between Nipigon and Longlac

-Highway 17 between Kakabeka Falls and Highway 622

Bands of heavy snow are occurring in the area. Under these bands, snowfall rates of 2 to 5 cm per hour may be realized, resulting in rapid accumulation and poor visibility.

Thunder Bay Weather Outlook

The weather service says periods of snow will continue through this morning. Periods of steadier snow are possible before 9 am, then the snow should gradually taper off. Though amounts are not expected to be overly impressive, some impact to the morning commute is possible.

It will be blustery, with winds blowing northwest 30 km/h gusting to 50. The daytime high is expected to be +4. Wind chill -13 in the morning.

For Thursday night, increasing cloudiness early in the evening. Winds becoming northwest 30 km/h gusting to 60 near midnight. Low -10. Wind chill minus -overnight.

Greenstone – Geraldton Weather Outlook

The forecast for today, in a word: Snow. Environment Canada is calling for snow at times heavy with total amounts of 5 to 10 centimetres expected. Wind will be blustery from the northeast at 30 km/h gusting to 50 becoming northwest 20 gusting to 40 near noon. High -3. Wind chill -17 in the morning and -7 in the afternoon.

Thursday night will see increasing cloudiness. There will be a 60 percent chance of snow flurries overnight. Wind becoming northwest 30 km/h gusting to 60 near midnight. Low -14. Wind chill -7 in the evening and -25 overnight.

Sachigo Lake Weather Outlook

For Sachigo Lake the skies will become cloudy this morning with periods of snow up to two centimetres is likely. Wind becoming northwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 this morning. High -12 with temperature falling to -18 this afternoon. Wind chill -16 this morning and -27 this afternoon. –

Tonight will see cloudy skies with periods of light snow ending near midnight and then clearing. Wind northwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light overnight. Low minus 22. Wind chill near minus 31.

Kenora and Lake of the Woods

It is -7 to start the morning in Kenora. Expect a mix of sun and cloud for Thursday. There is a 60 percent chance of snow flurries late this afternoon. Wind will become northwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 early this afternoon. High -2. Wind chill -8 this morning and -13 this afternoon.

Tonight will see partly cloudy skies with a 60 percent chance of snow flurries this evening then skies will clear. Wind northwest 30 km/h gusting to 50 becoming light late this evening. Low overnight -17. Wind chill -13 this evening and -22 overnight.