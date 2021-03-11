Thunder Bay – NEWS – Jarren KOZYRA, a Thunder Bay man has been charged amid an ongoing investigation into human trafficking, and the Thunder Bay Police Service continues their investigation as they look for other possible victims.

The investigation started in November of 2020, a Human Trafficking investigator with the Thunder Bay Police Service’s Domestic Violence Unit became aware of a possible incident of human trafficking involving a local adult female.

An investigation revealed a now-31-year-old Thunder Bay man contacted and lured the victim via social media.

Once lured, the accused began making profit from activity related to the human trafficking of his female victim.

Further police investigation revealed there could be other victims of human trafficking who were lured by the accused in a similar matter.

Police arrested and charged the accused but continue to search for other possible victims.

Jarren KOZYRA, 31, of Thunder Bay, is charged with:

• Trafficking in Persons

• Receiving a Material Benefit from Trafficking in Persons

• Obtaining Sexual Services for Consideration

• Material Benefit from Sexual Services

• Advertising Sexual Services

KOZYRA appeared in bail court on Tuesday, March 9. He has since been released with conditions and a future court date of Tuesday, April 6, 2021.

If you have any information that could assist investigators please call police at 684-1200 or submit tips anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online at www.p3tips.com.