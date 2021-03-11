Thunder Bay – Blustery winds could cause problems for Hydro One today.

The utility says Hydro One crews are ready to respond to any power outages caused by the high winds expected today along the shorelines of Lake Ontario, Lake Huron and Georgian Bay.

Parts of northern Ontario are also expected to be affected by freezing rain and heavy snow. The company is urging customers to prepare for potential power outages by restocking their family’s emergency kit and signing up for outage alerts to stay up-to-date if they experience a power outage.

Based on the company’s outage prediction tool and forecasted weather, Hydro One crews are in position, ready to assess damage and safely restore power to customers. Customers can report their power outage online through the company’s outage map and app or by calling 1-800-434-1235.

Emergency preparedness kit

Below are some tips on what to include in your family’s emergency preparedness kit:

Water and food that won’t spoil for all family members, including pets

A manual can opener

Windup or battery-powered flashlight and radio

Batteries and extended battery chargers

Cash

First aid kit and medical items

Blankets

Emergency numbers including Hydro One’s emergency line, 1-800-434-1235

Fully charged cellphone and extended battery packs

Tracking power outages

Hydro One’s outage tools provide customers with updates on the status of their power outage as well as helpful tips and news. An estimated time of restoration will be determined for each outage once damage has been assessed by crews. Our outage tools are up-dated as information comes in from crews on-the-ground, so that customers always have the latest information.

Stay safe during a power outage

Be sure to stay clear of any fallen power lines. If you spot a fallen line, keep at least 10 metres back, even if it does not appear to be live. Report it to the police and call Hydro One at 1-800-434-1235.