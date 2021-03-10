Questions from the public about violence against women in times of COVID-19 will be addressed by:

Lynnmarie Sardinha, WHO Technical Officer, Violence against women data and research

Violence against women remains devastatingly pervasive and starts alarmingly young, new data from WHO and partners shows. Across their lifetime, 1 in 3 women, around 736 million, are subjected to physical or sexual violence by an intimate partner or sexual violence from a non-partner – a number that has remained largely unchanged over the past decade. See more.

