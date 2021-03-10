Thunder Bay – Thunder Bay Police have arrested and charged a Thunder Bay man after an ongoing investigation involving incidents of sexual assault.

At the time of the incidents the accused, Han CHEN, was a professor at Lakehead University and the victim was a student.

NetNewsLedger sought an update from Lakehead University as to Professor Chen’s status at the institution. Brandon Walker from Lakehead University responds, “We cannot comment on matters regarding members of our University community, and furthermore cannot respond to questions related to an ongoing police investigation.”

Police say that there were two incidents which occurred on January 28 and January 29, 2021. Investigation discovered they occurred while the victim was seeking academic assistance from the accused.

Thunder Bay Police Service was made aware of the incidents and subsequently began an investigation on February 1, 2021.

The investigation by members of the Uniform Patrol Branch led to accused being arrested and charged.

Members of the TBPS’s Major Crimes Unit are now involved in the continued investigation.

Han CHEN, 57, of Thunder Bay, is charged with two counts of Sexual Assault.

Han CHEN was released with conditions and a future appearance date of March 30, 2021.

The investigation remains ongoing.

If you have any information that could assist investigators, please call police at 684-1200 or provide tips through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online at www.p3tips.com.