Thunder Bay – COVID-19 – Surging COVID-19 numbers in the district are generating more restrictions.

Due to the significant number of cases of COVID-19 in Thunder Bay, the Medical Officer of Health, Dr. Janet DeMille, is directing schools in the City of Thunder Bay and surrounding areas to extend the suspension of in-person learning until March 29, 2021. The need for further extension will be considered closer to that time.

This direction was communicated to the school boards through a Letter of Instruction, issued under regulations of the Reopening of Ontario Act, 2020.

The impacted schools include elementary, senior elementary, and high schools of the following boards: