One of the strongest voices of the Farmers from Karnataka, Pranay Vivek Patil showed his concerns about the Farmer’s bill also known as The Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020 in our recent interview with him.

Mr. Patil who is known for his work for the betterment of the marginalized communities in Karnataka talked to us today about the new Farmers Bill and it was interesting to get his views as he is one of the very few politicians who has been actively expressing his views over the farmers’ protests in the past.

The farmers bill which comprises of three major laws i.e. Farmer’s Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020

Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020

Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill, 2020 are meant to help the farmers but what the government has failed to understand is that this kind of setup will make the market more fragmented, and thus, there would be a lack of efficient regulatory structure overall resulting into the farmer’s losses.

He said that you can’t privatize everything that you fail to understand and mend. Especially in the agricultural sector which contributes a lot to the GDP. It should have been carried out more efficiently and sincerely. Privatization is never a long-term solution.

Talking about his foundation’s work, he said that Abhaji has always fought for the farmers and we will too. We stood for the farmers and protested actively against governments no matter which party was in power. We protested for Mahadayi as we are protesting for a change in the farmers’ bill today. When it comes to farmers we have and always will push politics aside- said Mr. Patil.

The government has promised many things during its previous term but each and every major step has proved to be disastrous. This pattern looks similar to Demonetisation and GST. He only seems unanimous with the government on his views over Ram Mandir about which he said, “I think we all should open-heartedly welcome the Supreme court’s verdict. There are major concerns that we should be talking about. I think the verdict is more than fair for everyone. Everyone is getting what they wanted from this. Everyone is happy and that is a victory for this democracy. Being a Ram bhakt I am personally very happy about it. I really pity the ones who think that talking against a temple makes them very progressive. I ask them to talk against the social stigmas because that is real forward-thinking and not pitty patying around issues with vested interests for their personal gains.”