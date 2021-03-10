TORONTO – Sports – Leafs fans fired up as Toronto scored first, but lost to the Jets after a hard core rally by Winnipeg.

Auston Matthews scored twice and ended his five-game goal drought for the Toronto Maple Leafs.

The Winnipeg Jets rallied with three consecutive goals and won 4-3 on Tuesday.

“We didn’t go searching (after a 7-1 loss to the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday),” said Jets goalie Connor Hellebuyck. “We all believed in our game and we stuck to it tonight. We had a good practice on Monday, and you could tell guys were hungry for tonight. We didn’t let it weigh in a negative way on our brains. I used that loss for energy. I didn’t let it weigh on me. Sometimes the puck just doesn’t bounce your way, and after that game I was just straight focused on this one to show I’m better than that.”

With files from NHL.com