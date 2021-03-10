Thunder Bay – COVID-19 Update – The Thunder Bay District Health Unit is reporting 46 new cases of COVID-19 today. 88 cases have been resolved. This brings the total number of active cases to 414. Two more people have died from COVID-19 in the district. This brings the death toll from the pandemic to 37 people.

Case Breakdown

18 Close contact

4 Walford Retirement Home Outbreak

9 No known exposure

15 Pending

Forty of the cases are in the Thunder Bay District surrounding communities. Four are in First Nation communities. Two are in outlying communities in the district.

There are 31 people in hospital and ten in the Intensive Care Ward.

Ontario Case Update

Ontario has reported 1,316 new COVID-19 cases on March 10, 2021, a rise from 1,185 cases confirmed the day before. Sixteen people died as a result of the virus.

This brings Ontario’s pandemic death toll to 7,099.

Hotspots: Toronto had 428 cases of the virus, Peel Region had 244 cases, and York Region had 149 COVID-19 cases.