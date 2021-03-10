KENORA – Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Traffic Incident Management Enforcement (TIME) and the OPP Northwest Region Canine Unit have charged a person for drug trafficking as a result of a traffic stop on Highway 17A.

On Friday March 5, 2021 at approximately 3:17 pm CST Police conducted a traffic stop on Highway 17A.

The canine unit attended a short time later to assist and it was determined that there was drugs in the vehicle.

Police seized a large amount of suspected Cocaine with a street value of approximately $100,000.

As a result of the investigation, 25 year old Aaron BROWN of Boissevain, Manitoba was charged with the following charges under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act (CDSA).

Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of Trafficking-Cocaine, contrary to section 5(2) CDSA

Traffic in Schedule I Substance-Cocaine, contrary to section 5(1) CDSA

The accused was released on a Form 9 Appearance Notice to attend the Kenora Courthouse on March 18, 2021 to answer to the charges.