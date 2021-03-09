Thunder Bay – NEWS – Thunder Bay Police Service request public help to identify a suspect connected to a recent break and enter incident.

The break and enter occurred at the Circle K convenience store located at 1500 James Street South just before 6:45 am EST on Thursday, March 4.

Police learned a suspect had entered the convenience store via a doorway that belonged to a former, and now vacant, Subway restaurant. Once inside the accused collected a significant number of packages of cigarettes and fled.

The male suspect was wearing black shoes with white bottoms, black track pants, a dark green jacket, a black neck warmer over his face and a black toque.

Members of the TBPS’s Break and Enter and Robbery (BEAR) Unit are now investigating.

As a result of continued investigation, police obtained surveillance footage showing the accused at the time of the incident. Images from the video are now being provided to media in an effort to identify that accused.

If you have any information that could assist investigators, please call police at 684-1200 or submit tips anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online at www.p3tips.com.