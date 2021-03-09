Thunder Bay – NEWS – On March 6th & 7th 2021 members of the OPP Highway Safety Division conducted joint snowmobile patrols with the Ministry of Natural Resources on surrounding lakes within the Thunder Bay District. Police laid 28 provincial offence tickets as well as a three day suspension for a WARN range on the alcohol screening device. Police also issued 70 warnings for other various offences.

The charges are alarming and mainly consisted of operating a motorized snow vehicle (MSV) or off road vehicle (ORV) with no helmet, Having open container of liquor other than licenced premise, residence or private place, Drive – no insurance under the Motorized Snow Vehicle Act or Off Road Vehicle Act and Failing to apply for permit on becoming owner of a motorized snow vehicle.

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) would like to take this time to remind Motorized Snow Vehicle (snowmobile) operators that snowmobiles are a conveyance, as defined by the Criminal Code. Operators are bound by offences defined in the Criminal Code, including Dangerous Operation and Operation while impaired, no matter where they choose to ride. Safety should be your number one consideration when on the trails.

Snowmobile operators are advised to never drive impaired. Alcohol, illegal drugs, even prescription and some over-the-counter medications can slow your reaction time and affect your ability to make safe decisions.

As well as presenting a safety risk to themselves and other community members, operators who ride impaired by alcohol or drugs are subject to drivers licence suspensions, fines, vehicle impoundments, criminal records and increased insurance costs. If convicted of impaired driving on a snowmobile, operators will lose driving privileges for all types of vehicles, including motor vehicles, commercial vehicles and motorcycles.

For more information on the consequences of drinking and driving, as well as snowmobile safety, please visit http://www.opp.ca, or the Ontario Ministry of Transportation’s website at http://www.mto.gov.on.ca.

Members of the OPP are committed to protecting public safety in all locations within the communities they serve. Please call 9-1-1 whenever you suspect that a driver is impaired while operating a motor vehicle, whether it is a car, truck, motorcycle, ATV, snowmobile, or boat. Complaints of dangerous driving can also be made by calling . Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at (TIPS), where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000. 1-888-310-1122