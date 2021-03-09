VANCOUVER – SPORTS – Adam Gaudette tied the game with 41 seconds left in the third period, and the Vancouver Canucks defeated the Montreal Canadiens 2-1 in a shootout at on Monday.

Gaudette scored his first goal in 16 games with goalie Thatcher Demko pulled for an extra attacker to tie the game 1-1, taking a cross-ice pass from Bo Horvat and sending a slap shot from the right face-off dot over Carey Price’s blocker.

“I knew if I just stuck with it and did the right things it would go in eventually,” Gaudette said. “So it finally went in. It felt great, and I can’t take my foot off the gas. I’ve got to keep doing what I’ve been doing on and off the ice.”



EDMONTON – SPORTS – Leon Draisaitl ended an eight-game goal drought, and Connor McDavid had two assists for the Edmonton Oilers in a 3-2 win against the Ottawa Senators at Rogers Place on Monday.

Draisaitl scored for the first time since Feb. 17 when he took a pass from Kyle Turris and scored with a shot from the left circle to give Edmonton a 3-1 lead at 14:41 of the second period.

Mikko Koskinen made 26 saves for the Oilers (16-11-0), who have won 10 of their past 14 games and all five against the Senators.

“We talked about, going into the game, that we were going to have to play a full 60 minutes to get a win,” Edmonton coach Dave Tippett said. “They’re a young team that works hard and you have to put the work in or you’re going to be behind it. We gave up a tough one early, but our guys stuck with it and I thought our guys played pretty solid for the most part.”