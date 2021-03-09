Thunder Bay – WEATHER – Once again our region is a series of weather contrasts. There are Weather Warnings and Alerts for the Northern parts of the region. It is far warmer across Western Ontario, the hotspot at 5.8 ° C is Fort Frances.

Snowfall warning in effect for:

Big Trout Lake – Kasabonika

Sachigo Lake – Bearskin Lake

Pikangikum – Poplar Hill – MacDowell

Sandy Lake – Weagamow Lake – Deer Lake

Summer Beaver – Wunnummin Lake – Kingfisher Lake

Webequie

Attawapiskat

Significant snowfall will be beginning this morning.

A low pressure system tracking northeastwards will bring snow, heavy at times, across Far Northern Ontario.

Total snowfall accumulations of 15 to 25 cm are expected. Areas with temperatures above freezing will receive lower snowfall amounts due to rain mixing with snow. The snow will taper off from west to east on Wednesday.

Strong northeast winds gusting to 50 or 60 km/h at times will begin this afternoon. Heavy snow combined with strong gusts will lead to periods of reduced visibility.

Special Weather Statement

Ear Falls – Perrault Falls – Western Lac Seul

Red Lake – Woodland Caribou Park

Savant Lake – Sturgeon Lake

Sioux Lookout – Eastern Lac Seul

Messy winter mix of precipitation today.

That same low pressure system tracking across Far Northern Ontario will bring a large area of precipitation with it.

Snow or a wet snow and rain mix will arrive this morning, then change over to rain as milder air arrives from the south. A brief period of freezing rain is possible in many areas during the changeover to rain.

Thunder Bay Weather Outlook

It is -4 to start the morning in Thunder Bay under cloudy skies as we are headed to a high of +7. Skies will be clearing near noon. Winds becoming southeast 20 km/h early this afternoon.

Tonight will se partly cloudy skies. It will become cloudy late tonight. Low +3.

Greenstone – Geraldton Weather Outlook

It is -9 in Geraldton this morning on the way to a daytime high of +5. There will be increasing cloudiness. There is a 30 percent chance of showers this afternoon. Winds becoming south 30 km/h gusting to 50 this morning. Wind chill -13 this morning.

Tonight will see cloudy skies with a 30 percent chance of showers this evening. Winds will be from the south at 20 km/h gusting to 40 increasing to 40 gusting to 60 this evening before diminishing to 20 gusting to 40 near midnight. Temperature steady near +4.

Kenora and Lake of the Woods

It is +4 in Kenora this morning under mainly cloudy skies. There is a 40 percent chance of rain showers or flurries this morning. Winds becoming southeast 20 km/h gusting to 40 this morning then light this afternoon. The daytime high will be +11.

Tonight will see overcast skies. Winds becoming west 20 km/h gusting to 40 late this evening. Low -5. Wind chill -11 overnight.