Thunder Bay – WEATHER – Ready for a change in the weather? Spring-like conditions will shift back to winter starting on Wednesday night and ongoing into Thursday in Thunder Bay and Superior West, as well as the north shore of Lake Superior.



Special weather statement in effect for:

City of Thunder Bay

Nipigon – Rossport

Beardmore – Jellicoe – Macdiarmid

Gull Bay – Black Sturgeon Lake

Geraldton – Longlac – Caramat

Nakina – Aroland – Pagwa

Heavy snow is possible Wednesday night into Thursday according to Environment Canada.

The weather service says snow is forecast to begin early Wednesday night and then become heavy late Wednesday night into Thursday.

Ten to fifteen centimetres of new snow can be expected, with the heaviest snowfall amounts likely away from the shores of Lake Superior.

Some brief mixing with ice pellets will be possible particularly for areas near Lake Superior Wednesday night.