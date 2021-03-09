Thunder Bay – COVID-19 Update – There have been two more deaths related to COVID-19 in the Thunder Bay District.

The Thunder Bay District Health Unit is reporting 58 new confirmed cases of the virus in the district. There are now 458 active cases in the district.

There have now been 35 deaths in the district. There are 29 patients in hospital, and 9 in the Intensive Care Ward. This is a drop of seven in the past twenty-four hours.

Thunder Bay Case Breakdown

37 Close contact

6 No known exposure

15 Pending

Ontario Case Overview

Ontario is reporting 1,185 cases of COVID-19 for March 9, 2021.

There are 343 new cases of the virus in Toronto, 235 cases in Peel and 105 cases in York Region.

There were six COVID-19 related deaths reported today Ontario wide.

Update from Dr. DeMille

The situation continues to see increased COVID-19 numbers.

