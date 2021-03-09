Thunder Bay – COVID-19 Update – There have been two more deaths related to COVID-19 in the Thunder Bay District.
The Thunder Bay District Health Unit is reporting 58 new confirmed cases of the virus in the district. There are now 458 active cases in the district.
There have now been 35 deaths in the district. There are 29 patients in hospital, and 9 in the Intensive Care Ward. This is a drop of seven in the past twenty-four hours.
Thunder Bay Case Breakdown
- 37 Close contact
- 6 No known exposure
- 15 Pending
Ontario Case Overview
Ontario is reporting 1,185 cases of COVID-19 for March 9, 2021.
There are 343 new cases of the virus in Toronto, 235 cases in Peel and 105 cases in York Region.
There were six COVID-19 related deaths reported today Ontario wide.
Update from Dr. DeMille
The situation continues to see increased COVID-19 numbers.
Protect yourself and others around you by knowing the facts and taking appropriate precautions. Follow advice provided by your local health authority.
To prevent the spread of COVID-19:
Clean your hands often. Use soap and water, or an alcohol-based hand rub.
Maintain a safe distance from anyone who is coughing or sneezing.
Wear a mask when physical distancing is not possible.
Don’t touch your eyes, nose or mouth.
Cover your nose and mouth with your bent elbow or a tissue when you cough or sneeze.
Stay home if you feel unwell.
If you have a fever, cough and difficulty breathing, seek medical attention.
Calling in advance allows your healthcare provider to quickly direct you to the right health facility. This protects you, and prevents the spread of viruses and other infections.