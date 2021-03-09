Thunder Bay – NEWS – Thunder Bay Police Service seek public assistance in helping to locate a missing person, Emily ISERHOFF, a 15-year-old female.

Emily was last seen in the evening hours of Sunday, March 7 in the 200 block of East Mary Street.

Emily is an Indigenous female standing about 5’6” tall with a medium build. Emily was last seen wearing a black jacket, black sweatpants and brown suede boots.

If you have any information that could assist investigators please call police at 684-1200 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online at www.p3tips.com.