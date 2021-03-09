As a human rights advocate for the collective and individual rights of Indigenous peoples, Ms. Gabriel has worked diligently to sensitize the public, academics, policing authorities and politicians on the history, culture and identity of Indigenous peoples. Her lecture will draw upon her wealth of activism experience and speak to the issues facing Indigenous communities today.

The lecture will be followed by a Q&A.

About the Mallory Lecture: Created in 1995, the Mallory Lecture is an annual event hosted by the McGill Institute for the Study of Canada (MISC), in honour of the late J.R. Mallory, Professor of Political Science and pioneer of Canadian Studies at McGill.