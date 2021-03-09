Thunder Bay – NEWS – In a 7-5 vote Monday night Thunder Bay City Council voted not to accept a tender for the proposed Indoor Turf Facility.

The $37,394,000 tender from the Tom Jones Corporation was the lowest bid submitted to the city for the Indoor Turf Facility.

The issue has divided many in the city, and there was a great deal of anger expressed against council on social media. Several pages on Facebook, including “Thunder Bay City Council – We have had enough” had countless postings against the centre.

Some of the public opposition was not against the facility but against the size of the project and the timing.

Northwood Councillor Shelby Ch’ng, Current River Councillor Andrew Foulds, Neebing Councillor Cody Fraser, Councillor at Large Aldo Ruberto and Mayor Bill Mauro supported the project.

Councillor at Large Mark Bentz, Councillor at Large Rebecca Johnson, Councillor at Large Peng You, Red River Councillor Brian McKinnon, Westfort Councillor Kristen Oliver, and McIntyre Ward Councillor Albert Aiello, and McKellar Ward Councillor Brian Hamilton voted against the tender.

Councillors Aiello and Oliver had previously supported the project.

Soccer Northwest Ontario, on their Facebook page wrote: “The proposal to accept the tender to build was defeated 7-5. Thank you to Mayor Mauro, and Councillors Ruberto, Ch’ng, Foulds and Fraser for voting for the Indoor Turf Facility, and thank you to administration for all of the leg work you do behind the scenes. Further, we respect the debate, openness and honesty from other councillors. We will continue to work towards this vital cog in the fabric of our community and the community as a whole. ”