Today it is very rare to find souls who render complete acceptance to their life the way it actually is. Connor Sapp is one amongst them.

Connor Sapp was born on 6th October, 1997 with a dream of living a distinguished meaningful life and rendering his helping hands to the maximum outreach and grow graciously abundant with his beautiful family. Connor Sapp has been an idol participant in getting private trainings on various fields and stages like modelling, consulting agencies, farming, sales, finance and executive management ridges.

Connor Sapp is one of the enthusiastic souls to be encountered with various hobbies like travelling, hanging out with loved ones, hiking, fitness workouts, skiing, ice hockey, partying, helping others, goofing, relaxing, jamming, dancing, hanging with the family, fishing, eating, drinking and enjoying life to the fullest with others, amongst which ice hockey is his the favorite and Flyers is his favorite team. His favorite stars are Steve Carrel, Jim Carey, Robert Downey Jr, Will Smith, Jessica Alba and Johnny Dep.

Connor Sapp has been to every continent leaving Antarctica and around 30 countries exploring the richness of the world. He has been having extreme professional training in skiing since the age of 12. He has also performed an emergency helicopter rescue in the cascades at the age of 15. He has been holding the badge of the Board of Directors and Treasurer since the age of 18 in various large nonprofit foundations and organizations. Connor Sapp has also been part of various documentaries filmed and various modelling precepts. He has been a preacher in Suddanies, Egyptian, Greek, Australian and American Church. He has been wandering, rending his services in 10+ countries. He has also been honored with multiple state championships tags in hockey and has presented his nation in the Nationals Triple A Bantam Tournament. You can even follow his official Instagram account @connor.sapp to get immense inspiration from him.

Connor Sapp serves his life as a motivation for all of us explaining that there is no limit to one’s potential and one can go and should go to any length to fulfill all of his/her aspirations.

Enjoying life comes with a gift of sustainability.