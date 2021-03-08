Personal Injury attorney Camara Mintz is an experienced trial attorney and brings a unique perspective to the representation of his clients. Here he is providing advice on what to do if you were to ever get in a car accident.

“There are so many things to do when you get into an accident, but the very first thing you need to do is remain calm. You’re going to need to stay calm if you want this situation to go in your favor,” says Camara.

Make sure everyone is okay

“Next, check yourself and whoever is in the car with you and make sure you’re all okay,” advises Camara. “Sometimes, you may need to call an ambulance right away because of injuries from the accident.”

Take pictures

“Then you’re going to want to take pictures of the car, the other car or cars involved. Before anyone moves their cars, make sure you get out and take pictures of how the cars rest.”

Move to a safe space and call the police

“After you take pictures, you’re going to want to move your car to a safe place off the road and call the police.”

Get information from other driver and witnesses

“You’re going to want to exchange info with the other driver, and if a good samaritan stops by, ask if they’ll stay to be a witness to the accident. If they don’t want to stay, then ask them for their information, so the police can call them if they have any questions.”

Go to the doctor and get checked out

“If you don’t need to leave the scene via ambulance, I highly recommend you go and get checked out as soon as possible. You can go to a hospital emergency room, your primary care doctor or a walk-in clinic. Some people don’t feel anything right away because of adrenaline, but days later, they’ll start feeling pain and discomfort that wasn’t there before the accident.”

When you’re at the doctor’s, make sure you tell them everything you feel. Sometimes people say they don’t feel that bad, but even if you feel a little pain or discomfort, make sure you tell them. It goes in your records for later.”

Reach out to an attorney

“The last thing you’ll want to do is reach out to an attorney. An attorney will advise you on what to do. For instance, I always tell my clients to follow all the recommendations of doctors. If you don’t, the insurance company uses that against you if you don’t show up.

Why?

Because the insurance company’s job is to offer as little money as possible. It’s a bad idea to try and handle the insurance companies on your own, they know you don’t know what you’re doing, and they have no interest in treating you fairly. This is just business for them.

If you want a free consultation with Gracia & Mintz Attorneys At Law, contact them and learn more through their Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/graciamintzlaw/?hl=en.