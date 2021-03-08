Assume that COVID is There!

Thunder Bay – COVID-19 Update – The surge in COVID-19 numbers has Thunder Bay District topping the province with the most cases per 100,000 of population.

There are reports of COVID-19 at the Real Canadian Superstore and at Walmart locations in Thunder Bay. Staff members have been confirmed with the virus.

“This virus is having an easy time spreading from one person to the next,” says Dr. DeMille. Many times people are spreading the virus without knowing they have the virus.

“We are seeing people going out, hanging out with others even before they know they have COVID,” added DeMille.

This evening Thunder Bay District Health Unit (TBDHU) and Schoolhouse Playcare Centre (Ecole Elsie MacGill School location) confirm that an outbreak of COVID-19 has been declared at the facility in Thunder Bay.

Consistent with provincial guidelines, an outbreak is declared in a child care centre when there are two or more COVID-19 cases that can be linked within the setting. At this time, one additional individual associated with the child care centre has tested positive for COVID-19. This individual is deemed to have acquired the infection in the facility.

The announcement of the outbreak at Schoolhouse Playcare Centre (Ecole Elsie MacGill) does not mean the child care centre is closing. Only those identified as having had close contact with the case will be excluded from attending. In collaboration with the Schoolhouse Playcare Centre (Ecole Elsie MacGill) TBDHU will continue to monitor and assess the situation until the full risk period has passed.