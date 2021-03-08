TORONTO – COVID-19 Update – The City of Toronto stay-at-home order has ended.

The city is working with healthcare partners and Toronto Public Health to administer all available COVID-19 vaccines.

To date, 203,771 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in Toronto.

A number of Toronto hospitals and community healthcare centres are vaccinating priority groups identified by the Province of Ontario’s priority framework for COVID-19 vaccination including residents aged 80 years and over. These clinics are only vaccinating those in the priority groups who have confirmed appointments.

The following healthcare partners are working to operate approximately 17 clinics today, including mobile teams and in-site vaccinations, to vaccinate priority groups in their communities.

Unity Health Toronto

• Today, will hold two clinics to vaccinate people who are priority hospital and community-based healthcare workers, as part of a pilot project – community members and select outpatients who are 80 years and older, individuals living in congregate settings, members of the Indigenous community and people living in shelters.

University Health Network

• Today, will hold one clinic to vaccinate people who are hospital healthcare workers and patients, and community members who are 80 years and older, as well as deploy mobile clinic teams to vaccinate long-term care staff and community healthcare workers.

Michael Garron Hospital – East Toronto Health Partners

• Today, will hold two clinics, deploy mobile teams and a team to a primary care setting that will vaccinate approximately 590 people who are healthcare workers, first responders from Toronto Paramedic Services and Toronto Fire Services, community members who are 80 years and older, individuals living in congregate settings and people living in shelters.

Humber River Hospital

• Today, will hold one clinic that will vaccinate people on the highest and very high category of the Province of Ontario COVID-19 eligibility list and community members who are 80 years and older. In total, will vaccinate approximately 567 people today.

North York General Hospital

• Today, will hold one clinic together with North York Toronto Health Partners to vaccinate approximately 50 healthcare workers and hospital inpatients who are 80 years and older.

Scarborough Health Network

• Today, will hold two clinics and provide vaccines on-site at one homeless shelter and two long-term care homes.

• In total, will vaccinate approximately 1,800 people today on the Province of Ontario COVID-19 vaccine eligibility list.

Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre

• Today, will hold one hospital hub clinic to vaccinate community residents aged 80 years and older, Indigenous adults, adults who receive home care, and community healthcare workers.

• It is anticipated that approximately 650 vaccine doses will be administered at the hospital hub today (this includes hospital staff and staff of long-term care and retirement homes who continue to receive vaccine doses at Sunnybrook’s clinic).

• Together with the North Toronto Ontario Health Team partners, mobile vaccination teams will visit one high-priority congregate care site today to vaccinate approximately 50 residents on-site.

As vaccine supply for the general population becomes widely available from the Government of Canada and the Ontario Government, more than 350 clinics, including pharmacies and mobile clinics across Toronto, will vaccinate people based on the priority framework established by the Province.

The City of Toronto, Toronto Public Health, hospitals and community healthcare centres are all working together to get Torontonians vaccinated as quickly as possible. Getting vaccinated protects individuals, their close contacts and the community.

As Toronto awaits the rollout of mass immunization, to stop the spread of COVID-19 in the community, protect the healthcare system and save lives, the City continues to urge all residents to stay home as much as possible. Please review the City’s simple “Dos” and “Don’ts” guide for recommended and mandatory public health measures at www.toronto.ca/lockdownguide. The guide communicates some of what is and what is not permitted under provincial regulations and City bylaws.