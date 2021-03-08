CALGARY – SPORTS – The Ottawa Senators handed the Calgary Flames a second straight loss since they fired coach Geoff Ward, 4-3 in a shootout at Scotiabank Saddledome on Sunday in the lone Canadian Division game.

Connor Brown, Ryan Dzingel and Colin White scored, and Matt Murray made 31 saves for the Senators (9-17-1), who have won five of the past eight games.

“The last 10 games or so, we’ve really found ourselves and found our game, and we’re getting better and better,” Brown said. “Everyone’s starting to understand their role on the team. We’re believing that we are a good team. We needed to earn that sense of belief.”