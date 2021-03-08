Body aches and pains can arise for many reasons, including a long day, old age or progressive illness. Many times, if you suffer from these aches, there are countless sleepless and uncomfortable nights to remember. Sometimes you have no choice but to depend on sleeping pills and other medication to ease the discomfort and get a few hours of sleep.

However, you can use several natural ways to ease body pain discomfort without dependence on pills. Try one or a blend of the following eight ways and see what works for you.

Taking a warm bath

A warm bath can help ease several body discomforts like muscle and joint pains from arthritis and lower back pain. When you take some minutes to soak in a warm bath, your blood flow is improved, and you can take the chance to stretch and reduce the stiffness in the body. You can enjoy the benefits of a relaxed body and mind afterward.

Using Ice

Applying a cold pack in affected joint pain areas can help ease the discomfort. Joint problems such as arthritis are accompanied by pain and inflammation around the joints. Cold compressors can help relieve the pain.

Using CBD Topicals

For topical ease of mild aches, topical CBD for pain creams are a good alternative from other traditional cosmetic applications. CBD is made from full hemp plant extract. Topical CBD for pain also includes other key botanical and natural oils to offer relief from minor skin irritations, inflammations and minor skin discomforts.

Meditation

The technique is an easy and free way to relax and ease your body and mind from discomforts. There is no scripted way to meditate, but following instructions and looking up different approaches can help. You can start with a few minutes and lengthen your meditation sessions as days go by to practice pain management and relief.

Acupuncture

This natural remedy is an ancient Chinese healing technique that can ease you from various body pains if done by a professional. Some of the discomforts that this technique eases include knee and hip arthritis, sciatica, rheumatoid arthritis, migraines, tension headaches. The use of needles in certain body pressure points can reduce pain and improve the nervous and musculoskeletal system’s functioning.

Hypnosis

Do you know that when you think about the pain, you tend to feel it much more? Hypnosis is built behind the idea that diverting the attention away from pain offers relief. Hypnosis has been used to ease discomfort from chronic pains such as osteoarthritis. Besides, it has an analgesic effect on the brain, turning down pain signals.

Yoga

Millions of people in the world practice this ancient mind-body discipline technique solely for relaxation. However, yoga has positive effects on mild pains from arthritis, lower back aches and migraines. Though not clear, yoga’s direct effect on lower back pains is clear in that it helps enhance stress-coping mechanisms. It is effective because stress is a frequent trigger of pain.

Yoga can improve sleep quality; sleep deprivation is linked to pain; therefore, yoga helps reduce it. Research has shown that regular yoga can help reduce discomfort by 56%.

Massage

A good rubbing is not just a luxurious indulgence but can reduce stiffness and pain in your body’s deep muscles. Massage therapy boosts the levels of endorphins and serotonin, good hormones that are your body’s natural painkillers. A massage can be a natural remedy for back pain, tension headaches, neck pains, surgery-related discomforts and other muscular pains.

You can use one or more of these natural ways to ease your discomforts, night or day. For solutions you aren’t sure about, consult an expert to find what works best for you in a healthy, harm-free way.