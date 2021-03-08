Thunder Bay – WEATHER – For March 8th, we have special weather statements in effect for parts of Northern Ontario. Snowfall and Freezing Rain is expected for parts of the north. This is likely to impact air travel into northern communities including passenger and freight.

Special weather statement in effect for:

Savant Lake – Sturgeon Lake

Sioux Lookout – Eastern Lac Seul

Ear Falls – Perrault Falls – Western Lac Seul

Red Lake – Woodland Caribou Park

Pickle Lake – Cat Lake

Pikangikum – Poplar Hill – MacDowell

Freezing rain is possible overnight and into Tuesday morning. A low pressure system tracking across Northern Ontario on Tuesday could bring a few hours of freezing rain to the area beginning overnight. The freezing rain may at times, be mixed with snow or rain during the morning and is expected to end near noon on Tuesday.

Special weather statement in effect for:

Big Trout Lake – Kasabonika

Sachigo Lake – Bearskin Lake

Fort Hope – Lansdowne House – Ogoki

Webequie

Significant snowfall is expected for Tuesday and Tuesday night.

Snow will spread eastwards across Far-Northern Ontario beginning Tuesday morning as a low pressure system tracks northeast across the region. The snow is expected to be heavy at times throughout the evening and overnight hours before tapering to light snow Wednesday morning.

Total snowfall accumulations of 10 to 25 cm are possible. Areas with temperatures above the freezing mark will receive lower snowfall amounts due to rain mixing with the snow.

Strong north or northeasterly winds gusting up to 60 km/h are also possible beginning Tuesday evening, which together with the heavy snow may lead to periods of reduced visibility Tuesday night.

Thunder Bay Weather Outlook

It is -3 to start the morning in Thunder Bay. We are headed to a daytime high of +8. For drivers, make sure your windshield washer fluid is full. Also keep an eye out for pedestrians on sidewalks, as puddles are very likely, and soaking someone just isn’t a great way for them to enjoy the start of their week.

There is a risk of freezing drizzle this morning as well. Drive smart. Skies will be clearing this morning. Winds will becoming northwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 this morning then light late this afternoon.

Tonight, skies will be clear this evening with increasing cloudiness overnight. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low -9. Wind chill -12 overnight.

Greenstone Geraldton Weather Outlook

It is 0 in Geraldton to start the day headed to a daytime high of +4. Skies are cloudy. There is a 60 percent chance of light snow this morning then a 30 percent chance of rain showers late this morning and early this afternoon. There is a risk of freezing drizzle this morning.

Skies will be clearing this afternoon. Wind becoming northwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 this morning.

Tonight will see clear skies. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low -7. Wind chill -11 overnight.

Kenora and Lake of the Woods

It is -1 in Kenora this morning at 06:00 am CST. Kenora will see a daytime high of 8 under clear skies.

Tonight will see clear skies with increasing cloudiness after midnight then a 60 percent chance of rain showers before morning. There is a risk of freezing rain before morning. Low 0.