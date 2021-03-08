Thunder Bay – COVID-19 Update – The Bay District Health Unit (TBDHU) is reporting 30 (thirty) new COVID-19 cases in residents in the TBDHU Region. Current active cases is 462.

There has been another death, bringing the today to 33 deaths from the virus.

There are 11 people in the Intensive Care Unit in the hospital.

There are 36 people in hospital.

Thunder Bay District Case Breakdown

22 Close contact

2 No known exposure

6 Pending

27 of the cases are in the Thunder Bay and Surrounding Areas, and 3 of the cases are in First Nation communities.

Thunder Bay District Health Unit Survey

The Thunder Bay District Health Unit is seeking information about attitudes, beliefs, and knowledge regarding the COVID-19 vaccine from people living in the District of Thunder Bay who are 16 years of age or older. The information collected in this survey will be used to inform the health unit’s ongoing vaccine distribution, implementation and communication plans.

The survey will take about 5 minutes to complete. The survey is anonymous and the information collected will be stored securely. We will be collecting demographic information such as age, location, gender, and race to better understand the characteristics of those answering the questions. All responses will be analyzed and grouped together and therefore, this information will not be identifiable in the findings. Results will be shared with health unit staff and management and may be used in reports, presentations, or for other purposes, but your individual responses will never be made public. Mindful of OCAP principles we would like to remain a supportive resources for our Indigenous partners and would be willing to share the results of this survey by request.

You can access the survey here: www.surveymonkey.com/r/TBDHUvaxreadiness

You may choose not to answer any question. You may quit the survey at any time by exiting your browser. Questions or concerns about the survey can be directed to Eryn Pleson at 807 625 5900.

Ontario COVID-19 Update

There are 568 new cases of the virus in Toronto, 322 cases in Peel and 119 cases in York Region.