Thunder Bay – NEWS – Thunder Bay Police Service is requesting public assistance in locating missing person, Agnes RAE, 32-years-old.
Agnes RAE was last seen the week of February 14, 2021 by family and reported to Thunder Bay Police on today’s date.
Agnes RAE is an Indigenous female standing about 5’2” tall, brown eyes and medium black wavy hair. She was last seen wearing a black jacket, hoodie and baseball cap.
A photo not available at this time.
If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of this missing person please call police at 684-1200 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online at www.p3tips.com.