Thunder Bay – The Thunder Bay District Health Unit (TBDHU) and Nanabijou Childcare Centre confirm that an outbreak of COVID-19 has been declared at the facility in Thunder Bay.

Consistent with provincial guidelines, an outbreak is declared in a child care centre when there are two or more COVID-19 cases that can be linked within the setting. At this time, one additional individual associated with the child care centre has tested positive for COVID-19. This individual is deemed to have acquired the infection in the facility.

The announcement of the outbreak at Nanabijou Childcare Centre does not mean the child care centre is closing. Only those identified as having had close contact with the case will be excluded from attending. In collaboration with the Nanabijou Childcare Centre TBDHU will continue to monitor and assess the situation until the full risk period has passed.