Thunder Bay – COVID-19 Update – The Thunder Bay District Health Unit (TBDHU) reports 40 (forty) new COVID-19 cases in residents in the TBDHU Region.

The total of current active cases is 386.

There are 43 cases which have been resolved.

There are eight more people in hospital

Case Breakdown

28 cases are from close contact

6 Unknown cause

1 Case with Thunder Bay District Jail Outbreak

5 cases are pending

Thirty-eight of the forty cases are in Thunder Bay and surrounding communities. One is in a First Nation Community. One case of the virus is in a district community.

There are 35 people in hospital and of that total, 11 are in the Intensive Care Ward.

Ontario Update

There are 990 new cases of the COVID-19 virus in Ontario reported today.

284 of those new cases are in Toronto, 173 cases are in Peel and 82 cases are in York Region.

When you consider 40 cases today in Thunder Bay District, consider that there are 1.2 million people in the York Region. In the Thunder Bay District our case numbers are half their total.

The scope of the virus in our city is far more prominent when you think Thunder Bay district and census division in 2016, the population was 146,048.

The need to get serious on social distancing and not doing any unnecessary travel is becoming increasingly obvious.