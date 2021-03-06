Thunder Bay – News – An overnight fire has left a Finlayson home with extensive damage.

Thunder Bay Fire Rescue Platoon Chief Philip Dzuba tells NetNewsLedger, “At approximately 22:50, Thunder Bay Fire & Rescue (TBFR) answered the call for a reported structure fire on Finlayson Street. While on route crews received a reported flames coming out of the windows smoke in the area and the response was quickly upgraded to a second alarm”.

Fire crews arrived on the scene to find significant smoke and flame coming from the structure. Flames that could be seen ten feet over the roof top of the involved structure.

TBFR Incident Command ordered an offensive attack to begin on the exterior of the structure to battle the fire and contain it. Multiple attack lines were deployed by the arriving units, thus preventing the fire from extending to any adjoining structures. The fire was quickly brought under control limiting damage to the originally involved structure.

There were no civilian or fire fighter injuries as a result of this fire. Fire damage was extensive to the structure.

The fire is currently under investigation by TBFR to determine the cause of the incident.

A total of 5 Pumpers, 1 aerial ladder and a Command unit responded to the scene.